FY2023 EPS Estimates for Heartland BancCorp Lowered by DA Davidson (OTCMKTS:HLAN)

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Heartland BancCorp in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 3rd. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $9.15 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $9.25. The consensus estimate for Heartland BancCorp’s current full-year earnings is $9.07 per share.

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $18.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 million.

Heartland BancCorp Stock Performance

Heartland BancCorp Dividend Announcement

OTCMKTS:HLAN opened at $85.20 on Thursday. Heartland BancCorp has a one year low of $81.00 and a one year high of $102.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.10. The stock has a market cap of $172.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.759 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 22nd. Heartland BancCorp’s payout ratio is currently 31.80%.

About Heartland BancCorp

Heartland BancCorp operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers personal and business checking and savings accounts. The company also provides various lending solutions comprising home mortgage loans; personal loans, such as home equity and personal unsecured loans, as well as automobile, boat, motorcycle, power sport vehicle, recreational vehicle, and trailer loans; commercial and residential real estate loans, construction loans, small business administration loans, and working capital lines of credit and equipment financing; participation loans; financial solutions for various markets; and agribusiness lending solutions.

See Also

