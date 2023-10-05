Seaport Res Ptn Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Entegris in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $2.59 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.60. The consensus estimate for Entegris’ current full-year earnings is $2.60 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Entegris’ FY2024 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

ENTG has been the subject of several other reports. Craig Hallum cut shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Entegris from $98.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Entegris from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Entegris has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.10.

ENTG opened at $94.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.71. Entegris has a 1 year low of $61.75 and a 1 year high of $114.47. The stock has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.26.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. Entegris had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. Entegris’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In other news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 1,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $182,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the second quarter worth $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 58.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the first quarter worth $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 51.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the second quarter valued at about $70,000.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

