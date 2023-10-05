FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT) Issued By KeyCorp

Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ecovyst in a research note issued on Monday, October 2nd. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now expects that the company will earn $0.71 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.69. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ecovyst’s current full-year earnings is $0.72 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ecovyst’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Ecovyst from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on Ecovyst in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Ecovyst Stock Performance

NYSE:ECVT opened at $9.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.91. Ecovyst has a fifty-two week low of $8.20 and a fifty-two week high of $12.35. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.74.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $184.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.52 million. Ecovyst had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 9.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ecovyst

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECVT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ecovyst by 212.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 22,847 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Ecovyst by 7.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Ecovyst by 35.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 322,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 84,711 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Ecovyst by 21.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 175,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 31,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ecovyst by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 9,939 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ecovyst

In other Ecovyst news, insider Kurt Bitting acquired 3,100 shares of Ecovyst stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.64 per share, with a total value of $29,884.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 415,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,007,521.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ecovyst Company Profile

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

