Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Core Laboratories Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:CLB)

Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Core Laboratories in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 3rd. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.59. The consensus estimate for Core Laboratories’ current full-year earnings is $0.59 per share.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $127.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.20 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 7.75%.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Core Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

Core Laboratories Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of Core Laboratories stock opened at $22.31 on Thursday. Core Laboratories has a 52-week low of $15.25 and a 52-week high of $27.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Institutional Trading of Core Laboratories

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Core Laboratories by 37.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,927,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $184,311,000 after buying an additional 2,173,250 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Core Laboratories by 44.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,848,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,983,000 after buying an additional 568,196 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 167.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 902,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,903,000 after purchasing an additional 565,344 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 108.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 893,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,769,000 after purchasing an additional 464,644 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 5.1% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,198,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $259,320,000 after purchasing an additional 394,237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.82%.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

