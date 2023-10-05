BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $8.92 Per Share

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of BOK Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 4th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the bank will earn $8.92 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $8.93. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for BOK Financial’s current full-year earnings is $8.84 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BOK Financial’s FY2024 earnings at $8.62 EPS.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $531.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.10 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 13.48%.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on BOKF. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BOK Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.57.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BOKF

BOK Financial Stock Up 0.6 %

BOK Financial stock opened at $76.81 on Thursday. BOK Financial has a twelve month low of $74.40 and a twelve month high of $110.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Institutional Trading of BOK Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 1,690.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 736.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the second quarter worth $39,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 35.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.61, for a total value of $181,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,835 shares in the company, valued at $4,877,989.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 57.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BOK Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 22.67%.

BOK Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.