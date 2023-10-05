FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Air Transport Services Group, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Air Transport Services Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 3rd. Zacks Research analyst S. Pal now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.78 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.79. The consensus estimate for Air Transport Services Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.88 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Air Transport Services Group’s FY2024 earnings at $1.88 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Transport Services Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Shares of ATSG opened at $21.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.79. Air Transport Services Group has a 1-year low of $14.39 and a 1-year high of $29.55.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $529.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.56 million. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $22,951,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,741,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,458,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 165.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 374.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 141.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 1,147.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM), and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

