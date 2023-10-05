Watsco, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $3.13 Per Share (NYSE:WSO)

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) – William Blair issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Watsco in a report issued on Tuesday, October 3rd. William Blair analyst R. Merkel expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $3.13 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Watsco’s current full-year earnings is $14.05 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Watsco’s Q3 2024 earnings at $4.95 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $18.35 EPS.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by ($0.45). Watsco had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

WSO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Watsco in a research report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Watsco in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on Watsco from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Watsco from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Watsco from $326.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Watsco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $366.89.

Watsco Stock Performance

Shares of Watsco stock opened at $383.40 on Thursday. Watsco has a one year low of $228.61 and a one year high of $386.40. The company has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 3.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $359.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $347.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Watsco

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 19.8% in the third quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 279,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,696,000 after buying an additional 46,268 shares in the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 4.8% in the second quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the second quarter valued at $1,251,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Watsco in the second quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Watsco during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,441,000. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Watsco Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be paid a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Watsco’s payout ratio is presently 66.08%.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

