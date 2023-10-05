QuantaSing Group Limited (NASDAQ:QSG) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share

QuantaSing Group Limited (NASDAQ:QSG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Taglich Brothers issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of QuantaSing Group in a research note issued on Monday, October 2nd. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for QuantaSing Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.18 per share. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for QuantaSing Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

QuantaSing Group (NASDAQ:QSG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 15th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $114.23 million during the quarter.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on QSG. Citigroup assumed coverage on QuantaSing Group in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.70 target price on the stock. Noble Financial assumed coverage on QuantaSing Group in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of QSG stock opened at $2.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.58. QuantaSing Group has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $28.99.

QuantaSing Group Company Profile

QuantaSing Group Limited provides online learning services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online courses, including financial literacy, short-video production, personal well-being, electronic keyboard, Chinese painting, Erhu, and data analytics courses to adult learners under various brands, including QiNiu, JiangZhen, and QianChi.

