KeyCorp Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Free Report) – Analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Livent in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 2nd. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.50. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Livent’s current full-year earnings is $2.14 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Livent’s FY2024 earnings at $2.66 EPS.

Get Livent alerts:

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $235.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.00 million. Livent had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 26.79%.

LTHM has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Livent from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Livent from $37.00 to $33.50 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.77.

Read Our Latest Report on LTHM

Livent Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:LTHM opened at $17.37 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Livent has a one year low of $16.42 and a one year high of $35.81. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.85.

Institutional Trading of Livent

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Livent during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Livent in the 1st quarter worth $20,634,000,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Livent in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Livent in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Livent in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

About Livent

(Get Free Report)

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.