Research Analysts Set Expectations for Enhabit, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:EHAB)

Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs lowered their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Enhabit in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 3rd. Leerink Partnrs analyst W. Mayo now anticipates that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Enhabit’s current full-year earnings is $0.32 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Enhabit’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Get Enhabit alerts:

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.10). Enhabit had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a positive return on equity of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $262.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.48 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EHAB. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Enhabit from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. SVB Leerink restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Enhabit in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, SVB Securities assumed coverage on Enhabit in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Enhabit

Enhabit Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Enhabit stock opened at $8.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.54. Enhabit has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $16.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Enhabit by 99.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Enhabit by 404.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Enhabit during the second quarter worth $32,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Enhabit during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Enhabit during the second quarter worth $44,000.

About Enhabit

(Get Free Report)

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enhabit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enhabit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.