FY2023 EPS Estimates for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Raised by Analyst

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of AMETEK in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 4th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Graham now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $6.28 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.26. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for AMETEK’s current full-year earnings is $6.26 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for AMETEK’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on AME. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $161.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $177.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $182.00 price target on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.29.

NYSE AME opened at $150.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $34.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.22. AMETEK has a 52 week low of $110.96 and a 52 week high of $164.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.41.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AME. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 6,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 3.1% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 0.3% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.37, for a total value of $250,979.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,909 shares in the company, valued at $5,117,246.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.37, for a total transaction of $250,979.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,909 shares in the company, valued at $5,117,246.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $251,257.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,264 shares in the company, valued at $4,622,523.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,140 shares of company stock worth $5,940,876. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.73%.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

