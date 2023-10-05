3,600 Shares in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Bought by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Leidos by 548.8% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 1,340.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 389 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Leidos in the second quarter worth $40,000. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Leidos alerts:

Leidos Trading Down 1.4 %

LDOS opened at $91.33 on Thursday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.58 and a twelve month high of $110.91. The firm has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.85.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Leidos from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Leidos from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Leidos from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $129.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Leidos

Insider Buying and Selling at Leidos

In other news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. sold 3,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.95, for a total transaction of $300,351.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,170,655.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Profile

(Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.