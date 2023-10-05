Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $354,000 Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,709 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 98,082.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 30,022,120 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $6,219,983,000 after acquiring an additional 29,991,542 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $968,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,601 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 75,598.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 996,195 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $227,521,000 after purchasing an additional 994,879 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,269,541 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $259,291,000 after purchasing an additional 544,714 shares during the period. Finally, Ruffer LLP bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at about $102,369,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PXD. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $275.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.00.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 3.7 %

PXD stock opened at $215.30 on Thursday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $177.26 and a 52 week high of $274.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.34. The company has a market capitalization of $50.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.42.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 25.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $1.84 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $7.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 21.31%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

