Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $397,000 Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,320,497,000 after purchasing an additional 334,950,682 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,606,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,854,000 after buying an additional 741,328 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,201,000 after buying an additional 517,671 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,072,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,065,000 after acquiring an additional 426,783 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2,921.6% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 435,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,812,000 after acquiring an additional 420,888 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $204.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $216.70 and its 200-day moving average is $213.63. The company has a market cap of $50.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $182.88 and a 52-week high of $229.34.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

