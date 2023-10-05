Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Buys Shares of 5,000 Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIOV. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 217.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000.
Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VIOV stock opened at $74.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.23 and its 200-day moving average is $80.39. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $71.65 and a 1 year high of $92.20.
Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Disney: 3 Reasons To Start Backing Up The Truck
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- 5 Low Beta, High-Yield Stocks for Your Low-Risk Income Portfolio
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- HighPeak Energy, Inc. Insiders Continue To Buy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.