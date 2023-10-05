Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 115 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,035,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,174,000 after acquiring an additional 678,995 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,245,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,506,000 after purchasing an additional 105,616 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. RHS Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 7,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $93.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.65 and a 200-day moving average of $97.61. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $92.37 and a one year high of $101.15.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

