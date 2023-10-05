Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 66 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HCA. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 54.1% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,811.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total value of $1,400,500.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,811.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,620 shares of company stock valued at $2,592,820. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on HCA. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com lowered HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $311.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.86.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $243.36 on Thursday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $178.32 and a 1-year high of $304.86. The company has a market cap of $66.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $266.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.99.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.63 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.32% and a negative return on equity of 12,765.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.81%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

