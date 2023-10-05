First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Position Trimmed by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. reduced its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 83.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,401 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTCS. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter worth $49,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 244.1% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 467.5% during the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $73.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $66.01 and a 52-week high of $79.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

