Park National (NYSE:PRK) versus First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) Head-To-Head Contrast

Park National (NYSE:PRK) and First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Park National has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Merchants has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Park National and First Merchants’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Park National 25.23% 11.97% 1.30% First Merchants 29.25% 12.93% 1.46%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

52.3% of Park National shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.8% of First Merchants shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Park National shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of First Merchants shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Park National and First Merchants, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Park National 1 0 0 0 1.00 First Merchants 0 0 1 0 3.00

Park National presently has a consensus price target of $103.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.99%. First Merchants has a consensus price target of $38.00, indicating a potential upside of 38.48%. Given First Merchants’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First Merchants is more favorable than Park National.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Park National and First Merchants’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Park National $514.18 million 2.97 $148.35 million $8.60 10.99 First Merchants $712.95 million 2.30 $222.09 million $4.36 6.29

First Merchants has higher revenue and earnings than Park National. First Merchants is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Park National, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Park National pays an annual dividend of $4.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. First Merchants pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Park National pays out 48.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Merchants pays out 31.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Park National has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years and First Merchants has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years. First Merchants is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

First Merchants beats Park National on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Park National

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers. It also provides commercial loans, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventory and accounts receivable, acquisition financing, and commercial leasing, as well as for consumer finance companies; commercial real estate loans comprising mortgage loans to developers and owners of commercial real estate; originates financing leases primarily for the purchase of commercial vehicles, operating/manufacturing equipment, and municipal vehicles/equipment; consumer loans, such as automobile loans; consumer finance services; home equity lines of credit; and residential real estate and construction loans, as well as installment loans and commercial loans. In addition, the company offers aircraft financing and asset management services; and ParkDirect, a personal banking application. Park National Corporation was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Newark, Ohio.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans. It also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services. The company operates banking locations in Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, and Michigan counties. It also offers its services through electronic and mobile delivery channels. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Muncie, Indiana.

