Analyzing Workspace Group (OTCMKTS:WKPPF) and City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO)

Workspace Group (OTCMKTS:WKPPF – Get Free Report) and City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Workspace Group and City Office REIT’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Workspace Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A City Office REIT $180.49 million 0.86 $16.99 million ($0.45) -8.62

City Office REIT has higher revenue and earnings than Workspace Group.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Workspace Group 0 0 3 0 3.00 City Office REIT 0 2 1 0 2.33

This is a summary of current ratings for Workspace Group and City Office REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

City Office REIT has a consensus price target of $10.33, indicating a potential upside of 166.32%. Given City Office REIT’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe City Office REIT is more favorable than Workspace Group.

Profitability

This table compares Workspace Group and City Office REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Workspace Group N/A N/A N/A City Office REIT -5.76% -1.51% -0.66%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.6% of City Office REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of City Office REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Workspace Group beats City Office REIT on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Workspace Group

Workspace is London's leading owner and operator of flexible workspace, managing five million sq. ft. of sustainable space with 76 core locations in London and the South East. We are home to some 4,000 of London's fastest growing and established brands from a diverse range of sectors. Our purpose, to give businesses the freedom to grow, is based on the belief that in the right space, teams can achieve more. That in environments they tailor themselves, free from constraint and compromise, teams are best able to collaborate, build their culture and realise their potential. We have a unique combination of a highly effective and scalable operating platform, a portfolio of distinctive properties, and an ownership model that allows us to offer true flexibility. We provide customers with blank canvas space to create a home for their business, alongside leases that give them the freedom to easily scale up and down within our well-connected, extensive portfolio. We are inherently sustainable we invest across the capital, breathing new life into old buildings and creating hubs of economic activity that help flatten London's working map. We work closely with our local communities to ensure we make a positive and lasting environmental and social impact, creating value over the long term. Workspace was established in 1987, has been listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, is a FTSE 250 listed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) and a member of the European Public Real Estate Association (EPRA). Workspace is a registered trademark of Workspace Group PLC, London, UK.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT is an internally-managed real estate company focused on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality office properties located predominantly in Sun Belt markets. City Office currently owns or has a controlling interest in 6.0 million square feet of office properties. The Company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes.

