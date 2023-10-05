Analysts Set Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Target Price at $55.20

Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.20.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PEGA. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PEGA

Pegasystems Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ PEGA opened at $43.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.71 and a 200 day moving average of $47.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Pegasystems has a 12-month low of $29.05 and a 12-month high of $59.23.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $298.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.61 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 9.80% and a negative return on equity of 59.82%. Sell-side analysts expect that Pegasystems will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pegasystems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is -7.79%.

Insider Activity at Pegasystems

In related news, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 1,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $88,168.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,468,764.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 1,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $88,168.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,468,764.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Leon Trefler sold 811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $40,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,164 shares of company stock valued at $202,573 over the last 90 days. 50.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEGA. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Pegasystems by 119.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,142,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,796,000 after buying an additional 1,164,581 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP increased its stake in Pegasystems by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 3,487,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,926,000 after buying an additional 458,670 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Pegasystems by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,807,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,314,000 after buying an additional 457,888 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pegasystems in the 4th quarter worth about $14,212,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pegasystems in the 1st quarter worth about $14,673,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for clients' processes and workflows; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.