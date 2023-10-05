Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.40.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AXSM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. VNET Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of AXSM opened at $64.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.20. Axsome Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $38.87 and a twelve month high of $91.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -15.10 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $46.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.19 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 101.07% and a negative return on equity of 92.39%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics will post -4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark Coleman sold 11,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $828,293.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,043.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 24.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Axsome Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXSM. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 461.5% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 33.6% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 582.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 141.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.