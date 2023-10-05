WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $181.75.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WCC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of WESCO International from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of WESCO International from $214.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of WESCO International from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of WESCO International from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of WESCO International from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st.

Shares of WCC opened at $140.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.24 and a 200 day moving average of $152.93. WESCO International has a twelve month low of $114.00 and a twelve month high of $185.23.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.45 by ($0.74). WESCO International had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.19 EPS. WESCO International’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WESCO International will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.94%.

In related news, Director Easwaran Sundaram sold 1,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.83, for a total value of $160,777.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,924.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in WESCO International by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in WESCO International by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in WESCO International by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in WESCO International in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in WESCO International in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

