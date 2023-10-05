Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,470.14.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTD. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,660.00 to $1,520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,454.00 to $1,366.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on MTD

Institutional Trading of Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at about $428,679,000. StonePine Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 733.5% in the 1st quarter. StonePine Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,664 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $144,856,000 after acquiring an additional 83,307 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 532,108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $769,136,000 after acquiring an additional 69,852 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 326,105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $471,369,000 after acquiring an additional 67,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 660,610 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $866,482,000 after acquiring an additional 62,487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

MTD stock opened at $1,091.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.16. Mettler-Toledo International has a fifty-two week low of $1,065.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1,615.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,184.20 and a 200-day moving average of $1,322.79.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.99 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $982.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 2,136.23% and a net margin of 22.48%. Equities analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International will post 40.63 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.