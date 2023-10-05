Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,470.14.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTD. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,660.00 to $1,520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,454.00 to $1,366.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.
MTD stock opened at $1,091.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.16. Mettler-Toledo International has a fifty-two week low of $1,065.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1,615.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,184.20 and a 200-day moving average of $1,322.79.
Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.99 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $982.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 2,136.23% and a net margin of 22.48%. Equities analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International will post 40.63 EPS for the current year.
Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.
