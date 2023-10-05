Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company.

Several brokerages have commented on TLSNY. Barclays lowered shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TLSNY opened at $4.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. Telia Company AB has a 12 month low of $3.78 and a 12 month high of $5.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.54.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 16.39% and a negative return on equity of 20.94%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Telia Company AB will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $0.0899 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 25th. Telia Company AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -33.78%.

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. It offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services; and networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, and colocation solutions.

