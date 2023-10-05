Analysts Set Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) PT at $66.87

Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.40.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MGA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Magna International from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America raised Magna International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. TheStreet raised Magna International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. CIBC increased their price objective on Magna International from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Magna International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magna International
Magna International Stock Performance
Shares of Magna International stock opened at $52.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.65. Magna International has a 52 week low of $45.58 and a 52 week high of $68.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.45 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 2.30%. Magna International’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Magna International will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Magna International Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.79%.
Magna International Company Profile
Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.
Featured Stories
