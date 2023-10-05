Analysts Set Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) PT at $66.87

Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.40.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MGA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Magna International from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America raised Magna International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. TheStreet raised Magna International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. CIBC increased their price objective on Magna International from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Magna International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magna International in the second quarter worth $28,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Magna International by 664.3% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Magna International by 96.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Magna International during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in Magna International by 323.5% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Magna International stock opened at $52.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.65. Magna International has a 52 week low of $45.58 and a 52 week high of $68.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.45 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 2.30%. Magna International’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Magna International will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.79%.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

