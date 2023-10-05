LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Receives $118.86 Average PT from Analysts

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $115.83.

LCII has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on LCI Industries from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, CJS Securities cut LCI Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LCII. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in LCI Industries by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $342,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 4,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries stock opened at $117.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 1.50. LCI Industries has a 1 year low of $89.28 and a 1 year high of $137.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.75 and a 200-day moving average of $118.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.16 million. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 2.12%. LCI Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is 126.51%.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; tankless water heaters; towing products; truck accessories; and other accessories.

