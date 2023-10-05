Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.75.

CTSH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 20,494 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 33.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 13.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,333 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 19.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,022 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $67.54 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $51.33 and a 12-month high of $72.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.13. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.04%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

