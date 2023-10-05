Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $400.00 price target on the software giant’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Microsoft from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Microsoft from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Microsoft from $335.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Fundamental Research set a $298.10 price target on Microsoft and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $376.34.

Microsoft Price Performance

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $318.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $366.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $325.44 and a 200 day moving average of $319.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 34.15%. The firm had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft will post 10.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,963,391.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,049 shares of company stock worth $38,195,619 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microsoft

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 157.0% in the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 534.5% in the second quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Further Reading

