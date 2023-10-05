Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

VWAGY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Volkswagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Volkswagen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Volkswagen from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Berenberg Bank raised Volkswagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Volkswagen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS VWAGY opened at $12.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.43. Volkswagen has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $19.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.15 and a 200-day moving average of $15.73.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles in Germany, Europe, North America, South America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment engages in the development of vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, and related parts.

