REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the four brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.83.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on REVG shares. StockNews.com raised REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. TheStreet raised shares of REV Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of REV Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of REV Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of REV Group from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th.

REV Group stock opened at $16.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.03 and its 200 day moving average is $12.56. REV Group has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $16.38. The firm has a market cap of $948.96 million, a P/E ratio of 39.03 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 13th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10. REV Group had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $680.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.17 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that REV Group will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.78%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of REV Group by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in REV Group by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of REV Group by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of REV Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of REV Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brands.

