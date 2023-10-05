argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Receives $519.55 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $531.80.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of argenx from $478.00 to $601.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on argenx from $605.00 to $628.00 in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on argenx from $460.00 to $566.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on argenx from $606.00 to $609.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a research report on Monday.

Shares of ARGX opened at $476.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $503.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $436.17. The firm has a market cap of $27.90 billion, a PE ratio of -66.47 and a beta of 0.75. argenx has a 1-year low of $333.07 and a 1-year high of $550.76.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69). The company had revenue of $281.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.32 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 27.99% and a negative net margin of 47.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.81) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that argenx will post -5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in argenx in the second quarter worth $37,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in argenx during the first quarter worth $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in argenx by 116.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of argenx in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

