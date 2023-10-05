Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.14.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $1.25 to $1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $3.50 to $4.15 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Rackspace Technology from $1.50 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Rackspace Technology from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

In related news, Director Anthony C. Roberts purchased 22,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.23 per share, with a total value of $49,840.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 139,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,487.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $243,665,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 3.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,086,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,685,000 after purchasing an additional 498,198 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,197,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,328,000 after purchasing an additional 66,423 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,764,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,597,000 after buying an additional 711,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,789,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,747,000 after buying an additional 1,439,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rackspace Technology stock opened at $1.70 on Friday. Rackspace Technology has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $6.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.44, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 44.32% and a positive return on equity of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $746.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Rackspace Technology’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rackspace Technology will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and The Asia-Pacific region. It operates through two segments, Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

