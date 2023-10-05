Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Receives $30.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.62.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SHLS shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SHLS

Insider Activity at Shoals Technologies Group

Institutional Trading of Shoals Technologies Group

In other news, President Jeffery Tolnar sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $42,778.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 62,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,085.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 1,990 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total transaction of $42,944.20. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 81,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,288.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President Jeffery Tolnar sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $42,778.50. Following the transaction, the president now owns 62,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,085.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHLS. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 4,053.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,254,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128,195 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 160.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,942,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663,343 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 23.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,288,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112,106 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,964,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 107.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,466,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,071,000 after buying an additional 1,797,637 shares during the period.

Shoals Technologies Group Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:SHLS opened at $16.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 2.08. Shoals Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.40 and a fifty-two week high of $32.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.49.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 37.53% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The firm had revenue of $119.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.94 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle charging applications in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, and wire management solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.