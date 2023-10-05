Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Receives $30.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.62.
Several analysts recently issued reports on SHLS shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th.
Insider Activity at Shoals Technologies Group
Institutional Trading of Shoals Technologies Group
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHLS. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 4,053.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,254,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128,195 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 160.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,942,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663,343 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 23.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,288,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112,106 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,964,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 107.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,466,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,071,000 after buying an additional 1,797,637 shares during the period.
Shoals Technologies Group Trading Up 0.9 %
NASDAQ:SHLS opened at $16.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 2.08. Shoals Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.40 and a fifty-two week high of $32.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.49.
Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 37.53% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The firm had revenue of $119.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.94 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile
Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle charging applications in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, and wire management solutions.
Further Reading
