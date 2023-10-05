Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.14.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FRSH shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Freshworks from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Freshworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Freshworks from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th.

In related news, insider Srinivasagopalan Ramamurthy sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $1,002,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 605,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,138,149.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 7,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total value of $157,005.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,176.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Srinivasagopalan Ramamurthy sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $1,002,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 605,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,138,149.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,862,001 shares of company stock worth $38,369,331 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Freshworks by 930.4% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 57,631 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Freshworks in the second quarter worth about $640,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Freshworks by 39.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 178,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after buying an additional 50,759 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Freshworks in the second quarter worth about $18,152,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Freshworks by 35.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,794,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,284,000 after buying an additional 1,243,205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRSH opened at $18.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.65 and a beta of 0.84. Freshworks has a fifty-two week low of $11.92 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 17.62%. The firm had revenue of $145.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.22 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Freshworks will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

