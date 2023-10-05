Progressive (NYSE:PGR) PT Raised to $149.00

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $146.00 to $149.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $198.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Progressive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $142.64.

NYSE:PGR opened at $142.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Progressive has a 52 week low of $110.04 and a 52 week high of $149.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.69, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.11 and a 200 day moving average of $133.58.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.24 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 3.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Progressive will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.70%.

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $1,518,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,155,730.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $1,518,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,155,730.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 1,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.39, for a total transaction of $220,412.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,706 shares in the company, valued at $4,451,205.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,371 shares of company stock worth $8,464,936 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 10.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in Progressive by 3.3% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 10,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Progressive by 6.5% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 183,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,230,000 after acquiring an additional 11,176 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Progressive in the first quarter worth about $2,714,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Progressive in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

