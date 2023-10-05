Needham & Company LLC Raises nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Price Target to $40.00

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NCNO. Barclays boosted their price objective on nCino from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of nCino in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of nCino in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on nCino from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on nCino in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.08.

NASDAQ NCNO opened at $29.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -46.63 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.89. nCino has a 1-year low of $19.58 and a 1-year high of $36.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. nCino had a negative return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $117.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that nCino will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other nCino news, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 6,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $208,516.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 392,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,801,596.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 6,939 shares of nCino stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $208,516.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 392,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,801,596.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Royce Hansen sold 72,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $2,285,987.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,267,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,952,411.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 245,288 shares of company stock worth $7,656,684. 38.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of nCino by 32.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,324,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,490,000 after buying an additional 1,808,829 shares during the period. Meritage Group LP purchased a new position in shares of nCino during the 1st quarter valued at $42,176,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of nCino by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,996,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,370 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in nCino in the second quarter worth $32,845,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in nCino by 29.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,095,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,602,000 after purchasing an additional 704,230 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

