Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Friday, July 14th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $39.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.08.

Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $9.64 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.97. Sunnova Energy International has a 52 week low of $8.58 and a 52 week high of $24.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 2.12.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.37). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 15.78% and a negative net margin of 37.16%. The firm had revenue of $166.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Sunnova Energy International’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider William J. Berger sold 47,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total value of $842,099.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 365,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,522,864.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 185.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 27,160 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 199.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 31,646 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 168.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 16,426 shares during the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers.

