Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $175.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Global Payments in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Global Payments from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $126.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $148.27.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on GPN

Global Payments Price Performance

NYSE:GPN opened at $112.94 on Monday. Global Payments has a one year low of $92.27 and a one year high of $129.70. The company has a market cap of $29.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.19. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Global Payments will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $4,721,578.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,772 shares in the company, valued at $5,062,180.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $4,721,578.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,772 shares in the company, valued at $5,062,180.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 2,016 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total transaction of $240,851.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,992,126.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GPN. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 94.3% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 166.7% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

(Get Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.