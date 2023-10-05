Equifax (NYSE:EFX) PT Lowered to $208.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $232.00 to $208.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EFX. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Equifax from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Equifax from $204.00 to $221.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Equifax from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $255.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equifax presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $220.38.

Shares of EFX stock opened at $180.01 on Monday. Equifax has a 1 year low of $145.98 and a 1 year high of $240.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $195.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.36, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.46.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equifax will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.71%.

In other Equifax news, EVP Bryson R. Koehler sold 10,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,662,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.38, for a total transaction of $1,409,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,076,864.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryson R. Koehler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,310 shares in the company, valued at $3,662,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,912,985. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EFX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Equifax by 105,549.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,813,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,543,825,000 after purchasing an additional 38,776,933 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Equifax by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,935,666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,736,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910,202 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,992,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax in the second quarter valued at approximately $266,095,000. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,501,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

