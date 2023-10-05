The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Price Target to $35.00

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on USB. HSBC started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.43.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on USB

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $31.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $49.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.28 and its 200-day moving average is $34.40.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $549,738.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,058 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,317.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $549,738.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,317.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $1,033,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,637,932. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $22,279,837,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.