Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $128.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior target price of $148.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Sun Communities from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Sun Communities from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Sun Communities from $148.00 to $143.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Sun Communities from $158.00 to $157.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $150.90.

Sun Communities Stock Performance

NYSE:SUI opened at $115.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Sun Communities has a twelve month low of $113.24 and a twelve month high of $163.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.33. The stock has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.71.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($1.23). The company had revenue of $863.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.99 million. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 7.27%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Sun Communities will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 202.17%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Baxter Underwood purchased 400 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $119.93 per share, with a total value of $47,972.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,633 shares in the company, valued at $8,830,805.69. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Marc Farrugia sold 4,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.90, for a total transaction of $614,791.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,022.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Baxter Underwood bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $119.93 per share, for a total transaction of $47,972.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,830,805.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sun Communities

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 485.7% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 25.8% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Communities

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 671 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,060 developed sites and approximately 48,180 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

