Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target Lowered to $41.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Free Report) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $47.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on C. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Citigroup from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.51 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $39.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Citigroup has a 52-week low of $39.14 and a 52-week high of $53.23. The company has a market cap of $77.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.54.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 24.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 50.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 20.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the first quarter worth approximately $761,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 7.0% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

