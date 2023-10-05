Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Research Coverage Started at William Blair

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

CCL has been the topic of several other reports. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Truist Financial raised Carnival Co. & from a sell rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Macquarie lowered their target price on Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Susquehanna reissued a positive rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.22.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CCL

Carnival Co. & Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE CCL opened at $13.09 on Monday. Carnival Co. & has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $19.55. The stock has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 29th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.00% and a negative net margin of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. Carnival Co. &’s revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Carnival Co. &

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 19.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 109,251,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,036,000 after purchasing an additional 17,815,226 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 226,253.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 35,748,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,135,000 after purchasing an additional 35,732,207 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,069,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,684,000 after buying an additional 565,439 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,197,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,658,000 after buying an additional 2,423,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,323,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,636,000 after buying an additional 43,774 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.