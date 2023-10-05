Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $32.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $44.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Bread Financial from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Raymond James restated a sector perform rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (down from $46.00) on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Bread Financial from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bread Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.00.

BFH stock opened at $31.34 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.08, a PEG ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.96. Bread Financial has a fifty-two week low of $23.19 and a fifty-two week high of $44.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $952.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.41 million. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 10.05%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bread Financial will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 8.37%.

In other Bread Financial news, Director Roger H. Ballou bought 2,400 shares of Bread Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.78 per share, with a total value of $100,272.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,455,698.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,944,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,927,000 after acquiring an additional 678,429 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bread Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $155,419,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,889,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,262,000 after buying an additional 38,371 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 2,548.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,667,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,891,000 after buying an additional 2,567,157 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,495,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,318,000 after purchasing an additional 325,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

