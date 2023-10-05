Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. Bank of America currently has $215.00 price target on the railroad operator’s stock, down from their prior price target of $266.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Vertical Research raised Norfolk Southern from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $242.12.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $192.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $43.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Norfolk Southern has a 1-year low of $186.82 and a 1-year high of $261.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $208.90 and its 200-day moving average is $213.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.20). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.45 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.56%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSC. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. American National Bank grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 143.5% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 112 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

