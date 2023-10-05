Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MARA. Chardan Capital downgraded Marathon Digital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 7th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Compass Point cut their price target on Marathon Digital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Marathon Digital from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Digital to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.67.

Marathon Digital Stock Performance

Shares of Marathon Digital stock opened at $7.54 on Monday. Marathon Digital has a 12 month low of $3.11 and a 12 month high of $19.88. The company has a current ratio of 14.91, a quick ratio of 14.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 5.15.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 15.80% and a negative net margin of 284.21%. The business had revenue of $81.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.20 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Digital will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ashu Swami sold 11,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total value of $151,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,491 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $103,375.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Said Ouissal sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $164,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,217 shares in the company, valued at $166,626.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Digital

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

Featured Articles

