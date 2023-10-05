Alliance Global Partners Begins Coverage on Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN)

Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $1.85 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Evogene from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Evogene in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Evogene from $1.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st.

NASDAQ EVGN opened at $0.57 on Monday. Evogene has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $1.44. The stock has a market cap of $23.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.76.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. Evogene had a negative return on equity of 68.84% and a negative net margin of 943.25%. The firm had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Evogene will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Evogene by 51.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 459,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 156,716 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Evogene by 49.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 204,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 67,867 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Evogene by 68.5% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 34,082 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Evogene in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in Evogene by 265.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 26,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 19,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.

