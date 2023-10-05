LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Raised to Neutral at BTIG Research

BTIG Research upgraded shares of LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised LGI Homes from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush increased their price objective on LGI Homes from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on LGI Homes from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on LGI Homes in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a sell rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $116.25.

LGI Homes Stock Up 1.1 %

LGIH stock opened at $98.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.48 and its 200 day moving average is $120.75. The company has a current ratio of 8.49, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. LGI Homes has a 1-year low of $74.61 and a 1-year high of $141.91.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $645.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.05 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 9.44%. LGI Homes’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that LGI Homes will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of LGI Homes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGIH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in LGI Homes by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in LGI Homes by 20.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in LGI Homes by 53.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in LGI Homes by 5.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in LGI Homes by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

