Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ENTA. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $42.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $49.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.25.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ENTA opened at $10.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $211.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.78. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $62.06.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.38) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $18.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 163.87% and a negative return on equity of 46.77%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 60.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 4,139 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,516,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $250,312,000 after buying an additional 45,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

Featured Stories

